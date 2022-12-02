76ers Rival Contender Bucks Are Getting a Boost

The Milwaukee Bucks have been shorthanded throughout the start of the 2022-2023 NBA season. While the key tandem of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday have been available for the most part, Milwaukee’s key sharpshooter Khris Middelton has yet to make his season debut.

Middleton’s been recovering from a torn ligament in his wrist. After getting surgery in the offseason, Middleton knew he wouldn’t be around for a little while when the Bucks fired up their schedule against the Philadelphia 76ers in late October.

At this point in the year, Middleton remains off the court, but that's expected to change, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

On Wednesday, Wojnarowski revealed that Middleton “plans to make his season debut.” The Bucks standout could be back on the court as soon as Friday.

When the Bucks return to the floor in Milwaukee on Friday, they’ll host the Los Angeles Lakers. That matchup will begin a back-to-back set as the Bucks will hit the road to take on the Charlotte Hornets the following night.

Considering Middleton hasn’t seen the court since last year’s playoff run, he might be on a minutes restriction to begin his 2022-2023 campaign. Regardless of whether that’s the case or not, the Bucks will see a significant boost with the sharpshooter back in the fold.

Going into the new season, the Sixers and the rest of the Eastern Conference were well aware of the fact that Milwaukee would be one of the biggest threats in the conference. So far, the Bucks have proven they remain contenders as they’ve gone 15-5 through their first 20 games.

With that record, Milwaukee stands in second place, just two games behind the defending Eastern Conference Champions, the Boston Celtics.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.