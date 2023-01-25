76ers’ Rivers Brushes Off Hype Surrounding Ben Simmons’ Return

Doc Rivers and the 76ers claim they aren't focused on the Ben Simmons drama as they gear up to face the Nets.

Doc Rivers is over the Ben Simmons saga. After spending more than half a season fielding questions about the All-Star holding out from the Philadelphia 76ers, Rivers hoped Simmons’ move to the Brooklyn Nets would cause the drama to simmer down.

While the hype has died down a bit since last season, Simmons’ return to Philly is still a hot topic to those outside of the Sixers’ organization. As for Rivers and the Sixers, their priorities are elsewhere.

“Honestly, for us, that’s over,” Rivers said on Tuesday afternoon following a practice session. “We don’t care. We’re playing the Nets. Not one guy brought it up today. I think for us, the Nets are one of the top four seeds in the East. We’re trying to beat the Nets.”

Simmons returned to Philly on two occasions since the trade. Once last year as an inactive player on Brooklyn’s bench and for a second time this season as a starter back in November.

While the Simmons drama is apparently out of the Sixers’ heads, Wednesday’s game still holds a lot of weight in the Eastern Conference standings. After both teams got off to a slow start to the season, they turned things around and climbed up the ranks, getting into the top four.

Recently, the Sixers managed to surpass the Nets for the third seed and recently climbed into the second seed by getting out in front of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Currently, Simmons and the Nets are one game back from the Sixers. If Philadelphia fails to continue its win streak, which improved to five in a row over the weekend in Sacramento, then the Nets would form a three-way tie for second place.

The Sixers and the Nets are set to tip off at 7:30 PM on Wednesday.

