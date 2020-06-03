Former 76ers Guard Robert Covington Helps Clean up After Riots in Nashville

Former Philadelphia 76ers guard Robert Covington is lending a helping hand out in Nashville, Tennessee, this week. Over the past week, many cities across the country have been packed with protests after the death of Minneapolis man, George Floyd. As video evidence proved Floyd was a victim of racism and police brutality, the announcement of his passing resulted in a necessary uproar from enraged Americans across the country who are demanding a change.

Unfortunately, some of the peaceful protests across the country went south and turned violent, though. Throughout the last seven days, riots have ensued in certain cities. Philadelphia had its fair share of issues -- and so did Nashville, Tennessee, which is where former 76ers guard Robert Covington has been located.

Covington's latest NBA home is in Houston, Texas, but the veteran wing has been spending time near Tennessee State, which is where he played college hoops. After hearing about a cleanup, which was planned for Tuesday, Covington promoted the event via social media and even got involved himself.

"I was just thinking of ways to make a change in the community," Covington's Instagram post wrote. "We all gone pull together and help make this happen. Nashville be on the lookout." With Covington and others' help, many Nashville residents showed up to the planned cleanup in downtown Nashville to help fix up the image of the city after the riots destroyed certain areas.

