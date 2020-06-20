Back at Washington, Matisse Thybulle was a four-year player, who was known primarily for his defensive skillset. Although he wasn't one of the most recognizable names heading into the 2019 NBA Draft, Thybulle managed to become the 20th overall pick by the Boston Celtics, who were selecting for the Philadelphia 76ers.

In Philly, fans weren't exactly sure who they were getting. As the city pounded the table for other players -- specifically prospects who were favored because of their shooting -- Sixers fans didn't know they were getting a defensive star, who would eventually become a fan favorite in a few months.

From his suffocating defensive effort to his lovable personality, Thybulle didn't have any issues garnering attention from Philly fans. While he didn't do anything different to attract that sort of attention, the Sixers' rookie quickly realized he was becoming famous in the city of Philadelphia after being drafted.

"When I first got to Philly, people recognized me," Thybulle told Sixers reporter, Lauren Rosen. "I hadn't even put on a Philadelphia 76ers jersey, and people were recognizing me. I was like, 'This is crazy.' And then it just got bigger and bigger from there."

The humble guard didn't expect to become famous in year one. After spending four years playing in the Pac-12, Thybulle wasn't used to that kind of attention from the media and such a large fan base. While Thybulle had some on-court struggles to overcome during his rookie season, adjusting to fame was one of the most challenging aspects of becoming an NBA player for the 23-year-old guard.

"I've had to learn how to adapt to being an NBA player and a celebrity to some people," Thybulle said. "That's been weird for me because I've never been that, at any stage of my career. I've never viewed myself that way. I still don't view myself that way. But now it's about accepting, okay, there are some people who actually think of me in this light, and how can I use that to help inspire?"

With Tobias Harris as his mentor, there shouldn't be any doubts surrounding Thybulle's ability to figure out ways, which he can inspire those who are paying attention to him. This year, Harris has become somewhat of a hero off the court as he contributed to the Philadelphia community in countless ways. Soon, we can probably expect Thybulle to start doing the same as he aspires to put his popularity to good use.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_