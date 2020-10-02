SI.com
76ers Rumors: Alvin Gentry is Considering Assistant Role With Doc Rivers

Justin Grasso

Finally, the search for Brett Brown's replacement is over. The Philadelphia 76ers will move forward with former Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers as the head coach. And as expected, Rivers is already drawing interest from some notable names around the NBA as he searches for assistants to join his staff.

Shortly after Rivers made it official with the Sixers on Thursday, ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported former New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry joining Rivers' staff in Philly is a "serious possibility." Like former Sixers head coach Brett Brown, Gentry was dismissed from his head coaching job back in August after the Pelicans failed to clinch a spot in the Western Conference Playoffs.

Now, Gentry will look to rebound with a job as an assistant under Rivers -- or potentially pick up a job as an associate head coach for the Sacramento Kings, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey. 

Gentry is no stranger to coaching at this point in his career. The 65-year-old veteran has taken up many roles as an assistant, associate head coach, and head coach around the NBA beginning back in the 80s. Most recently, Gentry has served as an associate head coach with the Clippers back in 2013-2014, before joining Steve Kerr's staff in Golden State for the 2014-2015 season.

After spending time on the Warriors' bench, Gentry earned himself another head coaching job with the Pelicans in 2015. Unfortunately, Gentry's Pelicans fail to reach the playoffs in four out of five seasons. Now, he will look to regroup by taking on a top assistant role and could possibly reunite with Rivers in Philly.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

