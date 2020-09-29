SI.com
76ers Rumors: Doc Rivers Gaining 'Most Interest' From Sixers

Justin Grasso

On Monday, Doc Rivers was shocked to find out he's no longer going to coach the Los Angeles Clippers after running the team for seven seasons. Last month, the Philadelphia 76ers, like the Clippers, ended a seven-year stint with Brett Brown as the head coach.

For the last few weeks, the Sixers have narrowed down their choice of Brown replacements with former Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Billy Donovan, former Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni, and Los Angeles Clippers assistant, Ty Lue.

With Donovan striking a deal to become the next head coach of the Chicago Bulls, the Sixers' head coach search was down to two candidates in D'Antoni and Lue. Rumors indicated the job is D'Antoni's to lose, but with new developments of Rivers becoming available and garnering interest from the Sixers, the situation might've taken a turn.

Shortly after Rivers' announced his departure from the Clippers, a report indicated the Sixers and the New Orleans Pelicans have already reached out to the veteran head coach. On Tuesday, Rivers' former player Kendrick Perkins went ahead and added more fuel to the Rivers-Sixers rumors and mentioned Philly had shown the most interest in the now-former Clippers head coach so far.

"I heard he's having a lot of conversations with the Philadelphia 76ers," Perkins said on the Scal And Pals Podcast. "Right now, that's where he's getting the most interest, and I think he would be a great fit with them. I honestly believe Doc with Joel Embiid, that's what he needs. He needs a person like Doc. Think about what DeAndre Jordan did under Doc Rivers. Hell, think about what I did under Doc Rivers. Doc Rivers gets the best out of you."

With Ty Lue in town on Tuesday to interview the job, the Sixers were likely focused on seeing if Rivers' former assistant has what it takes to sway the franchise's front office away from hiring the supposed favorite, Mike D'Antoni. While it seemed the Sixers were getting ready to decide between Lue and D'Antoni, it appears Rivers' availability will shake up the search as Philly will at least consider him for the job.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

