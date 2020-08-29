For the first time in seven years, the Philadelphia 76ers have a head coaching vacancy. And the latest wave of head coaching rumors indicates that Jason Kidd is interested in the job. The last time the Sixers searched for a head coach was back in 2013.

That's the year the organization hired San Antonio Spurs assistant, Brett Brown, offering Brown his first head coaching job in the NBA. At the time, the Sixers weren't searching for anybody established. Considering they were about to embark on the dreadful process days, the Sixers just needed a coach who was mentally strong enough to get through tanking seasons without breaking down.

Brown did a stellar job, and even stayed for the few years the 76ers turned the ship around and started to make the playoffs. At this point now, though, the Sixers are searching for somebody different. And this time around, they might want an experienced head coach to come in and make a difference.

Former NBA star Jason Kidd started his coaching career immediately after wrapping up a one-year stint as a player with the New York Knicks back in 2013. From then on, Kidd coached the Brooklyn Nets in 2013-2014, then coached the Milwaukee Bucks from 2014-2018. In 373 games as a head coach, Kidd's teams went 183-190.

During his single Nets stint, Kidd's team lost in the Conference Semifinals. Then with the Bucks, he lost in the first round twice and failed to make the playoffs in another season. By the 2017-2018 season, Kidd was fired by Milwaukee midway through the year. Since then, he's been an assistant with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Knowing Kidd is interested in the Sixers job doesn't come as much of a surprise. While Philly's roster has an awkward fit, the presence of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid still make it an intriguing opportunity. At this moment, though, it's unclear if the feelings are mutual between Kidd and the Sixers. As Philly wrapped up the Brown era earlier this week, several names surfaced as potential favorites. Jason Kidd was not one of them.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_