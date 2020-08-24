76ers Rumors: The Latest on Brett Brown, Elton Brand, and More

Before the Philadelphia 76ers entered Game 4 against the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon, Brett Brown was catching blame for offseason moves, which occurred last summer. Apparently, it's been leaked that Brett Brown had a say in the Sixers idea to move on from Miami Heat forward, Jimmy Butler.

Perhaps, somebody within Philly's front office is attempting to save face and using Brown as the scapegoat. Or maybe Brown truly did want Butler elsewhere this season. Regardless of who played a part in allowing the Sixers' best closer from last season walk, it seems changes are inevitable in Philly.

The changes will occur soon enough -- beginning with Philly's head coach, Brett Brown. At this point, Brown is expected to be let go. After spending seven seasons in Philly, it's time for a change of voice within the locker room. The 76ers have yet to confirm they are, in fact, getting rid of Brown -- but at this point, it's clear that sometime soon the Sixers head coach will begin interviewing for a new position while the team goes on an extensive search for a new leader.

What's Going on With the GM?

Rightfully so, everybody is mad at the 76ers' front office for allowing Jimmy Butler and JJ Redick to walk and then eventually inking Tobias Harris to a max contract and throwing over $100 million to Al Horford. Roster construction was an issue in 2019-2020, and there's no denying that.

But for those who expect the Sixers to totally clean house in the front office by getting rid of Elton Brand -- don't hold your breath. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Brand "has maintained a healthy relationship with ownership." Plus, the Sixers exercised Brand's 2020-2021 option just a few months ago. Things can change later on down the line, but at the moment, it sounds like Brand won't be going anywhere.

Will Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons Split up?

You might be tired of this topic. I know I am, but it's relevant. The fit of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons on the court together isn't a match made in heaven. To say that they can't coexist, though, is too much of a stretch.

Moving Simmons to power forward was a step in the right direction for the Embiid-Simmons fit. Now, Philly's front office should focus on surrounding them two with the right pieces. If Simmons and Embiid have shooters around them, the Sixers have a much better chance of taking this team further than they've been in recent years.

While Philly could get a lot in return for trading one of them to build around the other, they should focus on keeping their two young superstars and creating a roster that best suits both of them. The good news is that the Sixers are "believed" to be committed to keeping Embiid and Simmons alongside each other moving forward.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_