76ers Rumors: Latest Chatter Surrounding James Harden’s Future

James Harden's future in Philadelphia is already being discussed after he re-signed over the summer.

The Philadelphia 76ers didn’t make a ton of moves in the offseason. While PJ Tucker was the front office’s biggest addition, the re-signing of James Harden was the key move of the summer.

Harden had a player option attached to his last contract. While it was widely believed Harden would pick up the option when he was traded to the 76ers midway through the 2021-2022 season, the ten-time All-Star declined with intentions of signing a new deal.

Harden’s new contract with the Sixers was a short-term deal that would benefit the player and the organization. For Harden, he could gamble on himself and earn more money when he becomes a free agent again by proving his value after a healthy offseason.

For the Sixers, they got their best playmaker back on the team at a discounted price, which left the team enough room to make some of their key signings in free agency.

Harden is on the Sixers’ books for an estimated $33 million in 2022-2023, according to Spotrac. He has a player option that’s worth $35 million for the 2023-2024 season.

According to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, there is an expectation among league personnel that Harden is likely to decline the player option for next season, making a similar move to what he did this past summer.

“Philadelphia 76ers All-Star James Harden has a $35.6 million player option for 2023-24, but many around the league expect him to opt out. "Seemed like they had a handshake deal in July. He made room for P.J. [Tucker] and [Danuel] House [Jr.]," one Western Conference executive said. "I think he'll be back next year in Philly at a higher price." With a $134 million cap projection, Harden could re-sign with the Sixers for up to $46.9 million. While many competing teams wonder if Philadelphia works with the Joel Embiid and Harden pairing, they probably aren't likely to clear cap space to make a failed run at the veteran guard. If you are the GM of a team looking to steal Harden away from the Sixers...don't bother.

While there are already assumptions about Harden looking to decline his option for next season, it seems many believe that the All-Star guard will inevitably stay put with Daryl Morey in Philadelphia.

Of course, many factors could play into a change of heart later on down the line, but it’s too early to make a call on Harden’s future in Philadelphia if he did plan to decline his option for next year.

While Harden got off to a solid start to the year, he went down with a tendon strain nine games into the season. When Harden missed Friday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies, it marked the 14th consecutive game he was absent due to recovery.

The expectation is that Harden will return next week to resume his 2022-2023 campaign.

In a little under a year spent in Philadelphia, Harden has shown a lot of commitment to the 76ers. It goes without saying just how much the front office run by Daryl Morey values the former MVP. Anything can happen between now and the 2023 offseason, but it seems the All-Star plans to remain committed to the 76ers beyond the 2022-2023 season.

