76ers' Shake Milton Officially Announces Donation

On Wednesday morning, another member of the Philadelphia 76ers made a contribution to healthcare workers around the city of Philly as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect our everyday lives. Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and Al Horford became the first Sixers players to come out and help during this tough time.

Now, Sixers' second-year guard Shake Milton is doing what he can to help as well. After partnering up with a popular vegan chain restaurant, HipCityVeg, Milton will have the opportunity to help donate 500 meals to frontline healthcare workers in Philadelphia.

His donation efforts will start at The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and eventually make its way to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center next week. According to VegNews, the plan is to have the donations eventually expand to other hospitals beyond next week.

After the word got out about Milton's generosity on Wednesday morning, Milton took to Instagram to make the announcement official.

"I miss seeing everyone on and off the court, but we're all doing our part by staying home," Milton wrote on his post. "Philly has always shown up for me, and I want to show up for you too, which is why this month I'm partnering with one of my favorite plant-based restaurants, HipCityVeg."

Although Milton and HipCityVeg have donated 500 meals, they don't want that to be the end-all, be-all in this situation. After announcing the donation, Milton also asked for others to help donate as well. The second-year Sixer fired up a domain giveshakeanassist.com, which directs users to HipCityVeg's website, where donations can be made to the cause.

