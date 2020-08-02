76ers' Shake Milton Keeps Pushing the Message for Breonna Taylor

On Saturday night, Philadelphia 76ers point guard Shake Milton had a rough outing. After checking into the season's restart with just under 20 minutes of action, Milton collected zero points. On Sunday afternoon, Milton didn't want to talk about Saturday night's struggles, though.

But it wasn't because he wanted to avoid criticism. Instead, Milton, like many NBA players down in the Orlando bubble, wanted to keep spreading the message regarding racism, police brutality, and social injustice in America.

"I didn’t really come here to talk about [yesterday’s game] today," Milton stated. "I came here to say, to anybody who is out here watching me or listening to me, keep fighting and putting the word out about what’s going on. Don’t let up, the iron right now is hot about what’s going on in this country. Keep fighting and putting that word out."

Like his teammates Tobias Harris and Mike Scott, Milton wanted to focus on Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old African-American woman who was fatally shot by police while in her own home in Louisville, Kentucky. As Taylor's name continues to spread around the world, the officers who are responsible for her death remain free and uncharged.

"I just want to say to Breonna Taylor’s family, we are sorry that it’s taking so long," Milton continued. "We know Daniel Cameron [Kentucky Attorney General] has the power so we need to keep pushing and making his seat hot for him to make a decision. Also, rest in peace to Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and Kalief Browder as well. That’s all I have to say,” Milton concluded as his pre-practice availability lasted roughly two minutes.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_