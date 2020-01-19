Seeing the Philadelphia 76ers play at home and on the road is like watching two completely different teams. The now 28-16 Sixers have struggled in various areas this season. When playing at home, though, it's clear they are comfortable and dominant.

When it comes to hitting the road, the story is entirely different. It comes as no secret that it's tougher to play in another team's arena -- but seeing an 8-14 road record as opposed to a 20-2 home record is truly puzzling in a way.

Heading into Saturday's game with the New York Knicks, the Sixers continued to discuss what they could do to try and snap out of their road funk. As they dropped the last six games, failing to even pick up an away win in 2020, Philly needed an answer.

As they got a two-game winning streak going after victories over the Brooklyn Nets and the Chicago Bulls during the week, Philly had an opportunity to take down the 11-32 New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Although New York isn't the sharpest opponent to face, at least that victory could help the Sixers build some confidence away from home.

It was a close-fought battle. At this point, the Sixers still don't look all that confident when playing outside of the Wells Fargo Center. But with the way the season has been going, they will have to take wins however they can get them on the road.

A low-scoring matchup was in store for the Sixers and the Knicks, as the final score resulted in a 90-87 win for the 76ers. Philly was led by their versatile point guard, Ben Simmons, as he accounted for 21 points after clocking in for 40 minutes.

Once again, the Sixers didn't receive a ton of production from their bench, as Mike Scott and Norvel Pelle, both checked in for nearly 15 minutes and totaled for zero points on the offensive end. However, the Sixers' growing 'bomber' Furkan Korkmaz had another solid night coming off of the bench.

After notching a career-high of 24 points on Friday night, Furkan managed to get up 12 total shots from the field and totaled for 17 points off the bench for the Sixers. For the third-straight game, Korkmaz has picked up at least 15 points, creating a new trend where he is suddenly producing at a decent rate off the bench.

Another positive trend getting created for the Sixers as of late is their forward, Tobias Harris, becoming a reliable closer. Once again, Harris got the ball in his hands late in the game and knocked down a three-point shot in the final minute to put the Sixers ahead.

It wasn't a flawless performance by Philly, but the team is satisfied knowing they got the job done on a tough back to back. A win against a struggling Knicks team on the road doesn't solve all of the Sixers' problems in one night, but they had to start somewhere. For the time being, the Sixers will remain in New York to take on the Brooklyn Nets on Monday. Now, we'll see if Philly can put together a winning streak on the road.

