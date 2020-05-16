All76ers
76ers Can Land Spencer Dinwiddie With Donations and Votes From Fans

Justin Grasso

Are you a fan of the Philadelphia 76ers? How about Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie? Would you like to see Dinwiddie join the 76ers next time the veteran guard is going to hit the free agency market? Well, you can -- but it will cost the fans as well as the next team's front office.

As if the NBA couldn't get any more interesting. Typically, when players are looking forward to hitting the free agency market, they are looking for one of two things. One, they are seeing which team gives them the best possible shot at winning a championship and winning it consistently.

Or two, they are on the hunt for the best contract possible. For Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie, he's willing to raise money via a GoFundMe, so his next team cannot land him by flashing a big-money contract in his face because he'd rather the fans vote on his next destination -- seriously. 

This past Thursday, Dinwiddie proposed the idea via Twitter. The Nets guard mentioned that if fans crowdfund 2,625.9 Bitcoin ($24,632,630 USD) in a month, then he would join a team his fans voted for the most with a minimum contract. At first, it all seemed like a joke, but the Nets guard released an official statement via Shams Charania of The Athletic to double-down on his seriousness.

"Shoe companies and endorsers influence team decisions all the time. My/our biggest endorsers will always be the fans, so I want to have some fun with this while we're all under quarantine. I hope no owners/team personnel participate, so there's no impropriety on this one of a kind endorsement deal."

As of Saturday morning, the GoFundMe has only raised about $700, so there's still a long way to go before fans can take control of Dinwiddie's future free agency decision. If NBA fans do not hit the target goal of over $24,000,000, then the Nets guard plans to donate 100-percent of the raised money to charity. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

