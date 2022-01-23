76ers vs. Spurs: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Sunday

This week’s slate of games for the Philadelphia 76ers probably hasn’t gone the way the team envisioned when they kicked things off on Monday.

After picking up two impressive wins over the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat last weekend, the Sixers took a trip to Washington to face the Wizards for the second time this season.

Although the Sixers had success against the Wizards a couple of weeks ago, they struggled mightily on Monday afternoon and took on a blowout loss, which was their second defeat of the new year.

When they returned to South Philly on Wednesday, the Sixers got off to a slow start against the Orlando Magic. After shockingly trailing by ten points in the first half, Joel Embiid’s dominance helped the Sixers bounce back and snag a comeback win at home.

On Friday, the Sixers were well on their way to picking up a blowout victory over the Los Angeles Clippers, but a second-half collapse sent the final results of the matchup in a different direction. Picking up one of their toughest losses of the year, the Sixers knew they dropped the ball on Friday night.

Now, they are looking to re-group against a familiar opponent as they will face the San Antonio Spurs for the second time in a couple of weeks. During their first matchup against the Spurs, the Sixers nearly picked up a 20-point victory.

Can they bounce back and head to the winner’s column once again on Sunday night?

Key Game Notes The Sixers have won seven of their last ten games On the road, Philadelphia is 16-9 this season The Spurs are 3-7 over the last ten games San Antonio is 9-14 when playing at home Sixers have won six-straight games over the Spurs Sixers are 8-3 against the spread in their last 11 games The total has gone under in six of the Sixers’ last eight games Spurs are 2-5 against the spread in their last seven games The total had gone under in four of San Antonio’s last five games Injury Report 76ers Seth Curry - Out Danny Green - Out Shake Milton - Out Paul Reed - Out Ben Simmons - Out Matisse Thyublle - Out Spurs Devontae Cacok - Out Zach Collins - Out Joshua Primo - Out Joe Wieskamp - Out Game Odds Spread: Sixers -1.5 Moneyline: PHI -118, SAS +100 Total O/U: 221.5 *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook Prediction *Pick Submitted via TallySight

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.