76ers vs. Spurs: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Sunday Night

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to appear in their fourth game this week. When they started off their four-game slate last Monday against the Washington Wizards on the road, the Sixers looked like their back-to-back set of games a couple of nights prior to their matinee matchup caught up with them.

After suffering a blowout loss to the Spurs, the Sixers looked to bounce back on Wednesday with a matchup against the Orlando Magic. While the Magic were looking to put the Sixers away in a similar fashion, Joel Embiid's dominant 50-point showing allowed the Sixers to form a comeback and defeat Orlando.

When the Sixers returned to the floor in South Philly on Friday night, they played a dominant three quarters against the Los Angeles Clippers. After gaining a 24-point lead over Los Angeles, the Sixers quickly found out that taking their foot off the gas and losing focus was a huge mistake.

The Clippers not only chipped away at Philadelphia's lead but they managed to get out in front and defeat the Sixers by one point. Now, the 76ers will look to bounce back against the San Antonio Spurs. A couple of weeks ago, the Sixers managed to put the Spurs away with a 19-point victory.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Spurs battle it out for a second time this season? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. San Antonio Spurs

Date: Sunday, January 23, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM ET.

Location: AT&T Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Spurs TV Broadcast: Bally Sports SW-SA

Spurs Listen: WOAI/KXTN

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -1.5

Moneyline: PHI -118, SAS +100

Total O/U: 222.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook