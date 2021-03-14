76ers vs. Spurs: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds for Sunday Night

The Philadelphia 76ers started the second half of the 2020-2021 NBA season off with a bang as they collected two road victories in back-to-back games against the Chicago Bulls and the Washington Wizards.

Unfortunately, those wins came with a big loss. Sixers' four-time All-Star Joel Embiid suffered a knee injury in the third quarter of Friday night's game. Although he's not dealing with a season-threatening setback, Embiid will miss several week's worth of games, including Sunday's matchup against the San Antonio Spurs.

For the first time this season, the Sixers and the Spurs will go head to head. Last season, the 76ers took care of business against San Antonio in both outings. With a win on Sunday, the Sixers could start a four-game win streak against San Antonio.

The 19-15 Spurs will roll into Philly without one of their top players in DeMar DeRozan, who has been ruled out early due to personal issues. While the Sixers will be without Embiid, they'll likely get Ben Simmons back in the mix as he's been cleared from his seven-day quarantine.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Spurs take on the 76ers? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. San Antonio Spurs

Date: Sunday, March 14, 2021

Time: 6:30 PM EST.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Spurs TV Broadcast: FOX Sports Southwest

Spurs Listen: WOAI/KXTN

76ers Stream: Click Here

Spurs Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Sixers -4

Moneyline: PHI -175, SAS +145

O/U: 223.5

*All Odds are Provided by BetMGM