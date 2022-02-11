Skip to main content
76ers vs. Thunder: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Friday

The Philadelphia 76ers engaged in a tight matchup against the Phoenix Suns earlier this week. In their final outing before the highly anticipated trade deadline, the Sixers and the Suns took their matchup down to the wire.

Unfortunately, Philadelphia couldn’t close out the game with a win. So, they went into a two-day break coming off of a loss. After getting Wednesday off, the Sixers planned to regroup and practice on Thursday. On the morning of the scheduled practice session, Doc Rivers called it off.

As trade rumors loomed, Rivers felt it was a better idea to hold a film session and shootaround as he believed it was the “human thing to do.” Not too long after the Sixers concluded their activities for the day, the James Harden-Ben Simmons blockbuster went down.

Now, the Sixers know what their roster looks like moving forward, but they won’t get a first look at it on Friday when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder for the second time this season.

Although the Sixers will miss their new acquisitions, everybody else will be healthy. Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Thunder battle it out? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Date: Friday, February 11, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM ET.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Thunder TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Midwest

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Thunder Listen: 98.1 The Sports Animal

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -13.5

Moneyline: PHI -1099, OKC +700

Total O/U: 206.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

