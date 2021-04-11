76ers vs. Thunder: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Saturday Night

The Philadelphia 76ers started off their current four-game road trip on a high note this past Tuesday as they dominated the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Then after getting a couple of days off from games, the 76ers resumed their season on Friday night with a matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Although it seemed the Sixers could take care of business against the Pelicans with ease, the home team had other plans. From the jump, the Pelicans looked like the better team and gave the Sixers a hard time as New Orleans' second-year star Zion Williamson had his way with Philly's defense.

Meanwhile, on the other end, the Sixers struggled to get a rhythm going offensively. While they did pick up the slack later on in the game, it was too little too late. An ugly loss on the road had the Sixers admitting they were mentally weak on Friday.

Now, they will look to bounce back on Saturday as they're set to tip-off with the Oklahoma City Thunder for the first time this season. Heading into the matchup, the Thunder are ranked 13th in the Western Conference as they hold a record of 20-32. Meanwhile, the Sixers are one game behind the Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference with a 35-17 record.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers take on the Thunder? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Date: Saturday, April 10, 2021

Time: 9:00 PM EST.

Location: Chesapeake Energy Arena

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Thunder TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Network

Thunder Listen: WWLS 98.1

76ers Stream: Click Here

Thunder Stream: N/A

Odds

Spead: Sixers -10.5

Moneyline: PHI -550, OKC +400

O/U: 217.5

