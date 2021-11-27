76ers vs. Timberwolves: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Saturday

The Philadelphia 76ers have finally wrapped up their difficult six-game road trip, which started a couple of weeks ago in Indiana. Following a three-game losing streak at home, the Sixers' losing streak increased to four after they fell short to the Pacers.

Two nights later, they made it five in a row by losing to the Utah Jazz. Although the Sixers pulled off a shocking upset against the Denver Nuggets to snap the losing streak, they went ahead and dropped another game against the Portland Trail Blazers before picking up their second win of the difficult stretch against the Sacramento Kings.

Then finally, the Sixers concluded the road trip by finishing it off against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night. Although they put up a good effort, the Sixers ran out of gas in the second half and took on a tough loss. With that defeat, the Sixers came back to Philly with a 2-4 record following their six-game stretch.

After getting the last couple of days off, the Sixers now return to the court for a Saturday night showdown with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Although Minnesota got off to a rough start this year, they have won six of their last ten games. But the Sixers will look to get back on track and make it nine-straight wins over the Timberwolves.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Timberwolves battle it out? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Date: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Time: 6:00 PM EST.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Timberwolves TV Broadcast: Bally Sports North

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Timberwolves Listen: WCCO

Live Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Sixers -4.5

Moneyline: PHI -213, MIN +175

Total O/U: 215.5

*All Odds are Provided SI Sportsbook