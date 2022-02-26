76ers vs. Timberwolves: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Friday

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to return to the floor on Friday night. After getting over a week off for the All-Star break, the Sixers will resume the final stretch of the 2021-2022 season with another matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

For the first time since their blockbuster trade, James Harden will make his Sixers debut. When Philadelphia snagged the ten-time All-Star a few weeks back, Harden was dealing with a hamstring injury. He missed a few games for the Brooklyn Nets as a result.

As Harden was slated to miss his fourth-straight game, the Nets sent the former MVP to Philadelphia with Paul Millsap in exchange for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and draft picks. The Sixers faced the Oklahoma City Thunder, Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, and the Milwaukee Bucks before the break -- but Harden remained sidelined.

Finally, on Friday, the ten-time All-Star will make his debut playing alongside Sixers All-Star Joel Embiid. The first time the Sixers faced the Timberwolves, Philadelphia fell short by one point in overtime.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Timberwolves battle it out for the second time this season? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Date: Friday, February 25, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM ET.

Location: Target Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Timberwolves TV Broadcast: BSN

Timberwolves Listen: WCCO

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers 2.5

Moneyline: PHI -150, MIN +125

Total O/U: 228.5

