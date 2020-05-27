All76ers
76ers' Tobias Harris Talks Playing NBA Games Without Fans

Justin Grasso

The 2019-2020 NBA season remains on hold for the time being. Soon enough, though, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver could greenlight the start of the rest of the season for this summer. With rumors of a resumed season coming back in July, it's becoming a reality that the NBA season will conclude with the league crowning a champion.

If and when the NBA does crown a champion, though, the scene will be much different. There might not be any confetti falling from the air, and there surely won't be thousands of screaming fans going crazy because their team just won it all.

It's unclear just how different the remainder of the season will be due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But one this is for sure -- there won't be any fans in attendance at the games. For the Philadelphia 76ers, that's not the most fantastic news.

As good as the Sixers were at home this season, they were almost equally as bad when playing on the road. Without thousands of Sixers supporters screaming in South Philly, the 76ers might not shoot as well or may play with less intensity than what we typically see when they are the home team.

So, will that affect the way the Sixers play if and when the season resumes this summer? Veteran forward Tobias Harris doesn't believe it will. "[It's] Kind of like a practice setting," Harris told Mike Mazzeo of Yahoo Sports this week in regards to playing without fans. 

Players don't always give it 110 percent during practice, but Harris believes since the stakes will be higher, guys will be a lot more competitive. Therefore, Harris says the Sixers are "always gonna go as hard as we can." 

Whether they can block out the fact that there's no crowd energy or not remains to be seen -- but at this point, Harris and the Sixers won't get upset over the circumstances. The situation is out of their control, and all players seemed too worried about now is staying healthy, and concluding the season with a brand new champion. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

