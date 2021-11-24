Tobias Harris Questionable Once Again vs. Warriors

Tobias Harris' return from COVID-19 was impressive. After the veteran forward missed six-straight games as he was in the NBA's health and safety protocol due to testing positive for COVID-19 and showing symptoms, Harris eventually returned a little over a week since entering the protocol.

In his first game back, Harris played 36 minutes against the Toronto Raptors. Although the Sixers lost, Harris had himself a solid return as he put up 19 points on 7-18 shooting from the field.

For the next four matchups, Harris would average around 32 minutes on the floor. He continued to be a bright spot for a struggling Sixers team as he knocked down 47-percent of his shots while averaging 22 points per game during that time. Unfortunately, in the midst of Philly's Saturday night battle against the Portland Trail Blazers, Harris mysteriously left the court in the fourth quarter.

With roughly two minutes left to go in the game, Harris was subbed out for defensive standout Matisse Thybulle. It wasn't a strategic decision for Doc Rivers to take Harris out in crunch time as the veteran was clearly dealing with some sort of injury.

After he left the court to follow the Sixers' medical staff into the locker room, Harris wouldn't return to the floor before the 76ers fell short to the Blazers, picking up a seven-point loss. After the game, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers didn't have an in-depth update on Harris as the injury had just occurred.

However, the Sixers listed him as questionable with hip soreness ahead of the following game. When the Sixers traveled to Sacramento to take on the Kings on Monday, Harris was expected not to play when the team participated in shootaround early on Monday morning. Sure enough, the veteran was ruled out roughly an hour before the Sixers, and the Kings tipped off.

The trend continues on Wednesday night. As the Sixers are set to face the Golden State Warriors, Harris is once again listed as questionable for the matchup. If he's unable to play, that will mark the eighth game he misses this season.

