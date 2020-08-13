All76ers
Top Stories
News

76ers' Tobias Harris has one Thought Regarding Upcoming Series vs. Celtics

Justin Grasso

Coming into the NBA's restart, the Philadelphia 76ers were placed sixth in the Eastern Conference. Quite the disappointing rank considering that Sixers head coach Brett Brown teased the idea of his team contending for the number one spot before the 2019-2020 NBA season tipped off.

But this is the Sixers' reality. They underwhelmed at times throughout the year. Playing at home, they looked like NBA Finals contenders. On the road, they were nothing more than a middle of the pack bunch, scraping for wins.

Not to mention, the injuries often affected the Sixers in many ways and made it hard to build up stable chemistry on the floor, but it's understood that's all a part of the game. Unfortunately, this season the Sixers went from being viewed as a top playoff team in the East before the season started to grabbing the sixth seed.

Now, Philly is locked in with a playoff series against a familiar foe, the Boston Celtics. Facing Boston could give players and fans an uneasy feeling considering what happened two seasons ago. Back in 2018, the Sixers made it to the second round of the playoffs before getting stomped out by their rivals from Boston.

Tobias Harris, however, wasn't in Philly to experience that kind of beating. Therefore, he isn't worried about a repeat of what happened in the past. As a matter of fact, he's only got one thing on his mind heading into that series. When asked about what his thoughts are regarding the Celtics being the Sixers' first playoff opponent, he responded as such: "My thoughts are, let's win."

Short, sweet, and straight to the point. The good news is that the Sixers have managed to churn out wins against the Celtics three out of four times during the regular season. The not-so-good news is that Philly is guaranteed to be shorthanded in the series as Ben Simmons has zero chance of returning. Without Simmons, guys like Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, and Al Horford have to step up and play on a whole other level.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Robinson III, Burks to Miss Wednesday's Game vs. Raptors

Philadelphia 76ers veterans Glenn Robinson III and Alec Burks will miss Wednesday's game as they are dealing with minor injuries.

Justin Grasso

Joel Embiid is Back in Action vs. Raptors on Wednesday

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is back in the lineup for the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday when they take on the Raptors.

Justin Grasso

by

Ct33

Joel Embiid Won't Return vs. Raptors

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is out for the second half against the Toronto Raptors.

Justin Grasso

76ers vs. Raptors: How to Watch, Live Stream, Odds & More

The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. Plan on tuning in? Here's everything you need to know.

Justin Grasso

76ers: Tobias Harris, Al Horford Will Return vs. Raptors on Wednesday

Philadelphia 76ers veterans Tobias Harris and Al Horford are set to return against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.

Justin Grasso

Embiid's Lack of Crowd Interaction Prepared him for NBA Bubble

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid claims that his lack of interaction with the fans throughout the 2020 season helped him prepare for the NBA's bubble situation.

Justin Grasso

Kyle O'Quinn Isn't Sweating Missed Triple-Double Opportunity

Sixers veteran reserve Kyle O'Quinn almost had a triple-double for the first time in his career on Tuesday, but he fell just short.

Justin Grasso

Josh Harris Donates to Help Launch Philly Leadership Program

Philadelphia 76ers Co-Managing Partner Josh Harris recently donated $2 Million to help launch a Philadelphia Leadership Program.

Justin Grasso

Tobias Harris, Al Horford out vs. Suns on Tuesday

Philadelphia 76ers' Tobias Harris and Al Horford are both set to miss Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns.

Justin Grasso

by

Ct33

ESPN Slides 76ers Outside of Top 10 in NBA Power Rankings

In ESPN's latest NBA Power Rankings, the Philadelphia 76ers find themselves outside of the top ten after a shaky start in the bubble.

Justin Grasso

by

Ct33