76ers’ Tyrese Maxey Receives Injury Diagnosis

On Friday night, Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey suffered a lower-body injury during the second quarter of the matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Clearly in pain, Maxey was set to shoot two free throws after getting fouled. After splitting his free throws at the line, the Sixers fouled intentionally so they could sub the third-year guard out.

Maxey immediately went back to the Sixers’ locker room to get his injury checked out. According to the Sixers, he was dealing with a foot injury. Considering the young guard was in a lot of pain, he was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Initial X-Rays came back negative, according to a report. Still, Maxey was set to undergo an MRI on Saturday morning ahead of the Sixers’ matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night.

“I talked to him,” said Sixers head coach Doc Rivers after Friday’s win over the Bucks. “He says what he always says, ‘Coach, I’m good.’ I don’t know if he’ll be good right away, would be my guess.”

Maxey was in a walking boot on Friday night, which indicated he was unlikely to return to the court as soon as Saturday night. After receiving his official diagnosis on Saturday afternoon, Maxey found out he was going to miss some time moving forward.

According to a Sixers official, Maxey suffered a small fracture in his left foot. He’ll be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Maxey’s injury is a significant blow for the Sixers, who are already dealing with a key setback in their starting lineup. A little over two weeks ago, Sixers guard James Harden was diagnosed with a tendon strain in his foot. Therefore, he’s been out for the last two weeks and isn’t expected to return until sometime next month.

Maxey will join his backcourt teammate on the injury report for the next few weeks.

