76ers’ Tyrese Maxey Receives NBA Community Assist Award

Before the Philadelphia 76ers take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night, third-year Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey will be honored with a monthly award due to his work in the Philly community.

On Friday morning, the NBA announced that Maxey had been named the NBA Cares Community Assist Award winner for the month of November.

Each month of the regular season, the NBA issues the award, which recognizes a player who best demonstrates the passion that the league and NBA players share for giving back to their communities. Maxey’s recent dedication to strengthening families, communities, and supporting youth development helped him earn recognition for his community work in November.

Shortly after the Sixers guard went down with an injury in Philadelphia’s November 18 game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Maxey hosted a Thanksgiving turkey drive in West Philadelphia. The Sixers guard donated 300 turkey meals to families in need for the holiday.

"I’m grateful to God, my community, and the NBA for this honor," Maxey said in a press release. "I feel really connected to families in Philly and Dallas because they work so hard day in and day out, and I understand that hustle - to be in a position to give back, I'm truly blessed."

Although Maxey won’t play on Friday night when the Sixers face the Clippers, he’ll take the court before the game to be recognized for his award-winning effort in the community. According to a press release, Doc Rivers will present Maxey with the award.

In addition to receiving the award, the Tyrese Maxey Foundation will receive a $10,000 donation from the NBA.

