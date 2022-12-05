76ers Upgrade Jaden Springer’s Injury Status vs. Rockets

The Philadelphia 76ers have missed a handful of starters over the last few weeks. Notably, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, and Joel Embiid have missed multiple games lately.

But it’s not just the starting lineup that took a hit. The Sixers have missed reserves, too, with former first-round pick Jaden Springer being one of them.

For the second-straight season, Springer has split time with the main roster and the Sixers’ G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.

While spending time with the Sixers, Springer was more of an observer than anything. Prior to dealing with his latest setback, Springer would’ve been active and ready to play for the 76ers when called upon, but an injury that he suffered when practicing with the Blue Coats a couple of weeks back forced Springer onto the Sixers’ injury report.

The Sixers noted that Springer had suffered a quad contusion. Although the team reported he was progressing well roughly a week after Springer was diagnosed with his setback, the sophomore guard remained out for a handful of games.

Friday night’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies was the ninth straight game Springer was listed as inactive. Fortunately, that could change on Monday night when the Sixers take on the Houston Rockets for the first time this year.

According to Philadelphia’s injury report, Springer has been upgraded to questionable for Monday’s matchup. If Springer is cleared for action in Houston, it would mark the first game he suits up for since the November 13 matchup against the Utah Jazz at home.

With another guard potentially coming back into the mix in James Harden, Springer would be unlikely to garner minutes for the Sixers on Monday night if he is cleared to play. While the second-year guard missed a key stretch that could’ve allowed him to pick up some playing time in the absence of Tyrese Maxey and Harden, at least Springer is able to soon get back on the floor to continue his development, whether it’s at Sixers practice or with the Blue Coats.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.