All76ers
Top Stories
News

76ers: A Virtual NBA Tournament Will Make Its Way to ESPN Very Soon

Justin Grasso

A few weeks ago, the NBA suspended its operations due to the COVID-19 outbreak not only in the United States of America but in the league as well. Once one player tested positive for the coronavirus, more cases continued to roll in throughout the weeks. Now, the NBA is shut down for the time being.

There are no games, no practices, nothing. Just players remaining at home in isolation like the rest of the country should be. At this point, sports fans are desperate for anything. While watching reruns and documentaries can help pass time -- it gets old.

Basketball fans need something fresh at this point as the real NBA is on lockdown, and the virtual NBA 2K20 league also went on a hiatus as well. So in an attempt to entertain fans and players during this time, the NBA came up with an idea to hold an NBA 2K20 tournament at the end of the week, which will feature a handful of notable NBA players.

Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported on Monday night that the tournament would feature 16 players. So far, only two challengers have been revealed. They happen to be Utah Jazz star, Donovan Mitchell, and NBA Free Agent, DeMarcus Cousins.

While there are minimal details on the tournament right now, Haynes has revealed that the competition will contain 16 players and is expected to last ten days. The action will be broadcasted on ESPN for all to see. As the details are finalized, basketball fans are just excited to at least have something to look forward to in the forthcoming days.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sixers' Michael Rubin Proud of Ben Simmons for Starting 'The Philly Pledge'

Sixers' Limited Partner Michael Rubin has expressed how proud he is of the NBA All-Star Ben Simmons for starting 'The Philly Pledge.'

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Josh Harris Makes Another Donation to Philly Schools on Monday

Sixers' Managing Partner Josh Harris makes his second donation of the day on Monday as he donates 10,000 Chromebooks to the Philadelphia School District.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Video Star Michael Crane Missed Shooting the Masters for a Bank Robbery

Michael Crane arrived at Augusta a rising star, his video-editing skills sought for every big sporting event on TV. He left in a cop car, high and headed to jail for an audacious robbery.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers Leadership Donates Six Figures to COVID-19 Relief

The Philadelphia 76ers' ownership has mad a donation to Philabundance, a local non-profit, in order to help families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Justin Grasso

NBA: 2021 Tokyo Olympics Dates Have Been Announced

With the 2020 Olympics Postponed, the committee has now announced the new dates for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Justin Grasso

NBA News: Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart is Clear of COVID-19

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart was one of a handful of NBA players to be diagnosed with COVID-19. On Sunday, however, he has been cleared of the coronavirus.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Kyle O'Quinn Talks Cooking, Matisse Thybulle With Fans on NBA's Twitter

The NBA recently allowed Sixers veteran reserve, Kyle O'Quinn, interact with fans on Twitter where he talked about a range of topics, including Matisse Thybulle.

Justin Grasso

NBA News: Knicks Owner James Dolan is the Latest to Test Positive for COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has reached the NBA a couple of weeks ago. Now, New York Knicks owner James Dolan is the latest to test positive for the virus.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Ben Simmons Brings Philly's Stars Together to Promote 'The Philly Pledge'

Sixers superstar Ben Simmons recently launched 'The Philly Pledge' to help with coronavirus relief. And recently, he brought all of Philly's star athletes together to promote.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Josh Richardson Details Reaction to NBA Suspending the Season

Sixers shooting guard Josh Richardson recently recalled the moment when the NBA decided to suspend the 2020 season.

Justin Grasso