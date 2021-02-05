76ers vs. Blazers: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds for Thursday Night

The Philadelphia 76ers put their three-game road trip in a bag on Wednesday night. After defeating the Charlotte Hornets for a third time this season, the Sixers picked up their third-straight win on the road before heading home for a quick turnaround.

On Thursday night, the Sixers will host their first game at the Wells Fargo Center in over a week. Last Wednesday, they took on the Los Angeles Lakers and kickstarted an eventual four-game win streak with a last-second win.

This time around, they'll host the Portland Trail Blazers for the first time this year. Coming into Thursday's matchup, the Blazers rank seventh in the Western Conference with a winning record of 11-9. Although they have the talent to be playoff contenders, injuries have recently given Portland a hard time.

Their star guard C.J. McCollum is out with a foot fracture. The center Jusuf Nurkic is down with a fractured wrist. Zach Collins is out with an injured ankle and a couple of players, including Damian Lillard, were questionable going into the matchup.

Considering the number of injuries Portland is dealing with currently, it comes as no surprise the Sixers enter the matchup regarded as favorites. Plan on tuning in to watch the 76ers take on the Blazers? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Date: Thursday, February 4, 2021

Time: 8:00 PM EST.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Blazers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Northwest

Blazers Listen: Rip City Radio 620AM

76ers Stream: Click Here

Blazers Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Sixers -8.5

Moneyline: PHI -350, POR +280

O/U: 225.5

*All Odds are Provided by BetMGM