76ers vs. Cavaliers: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction
Coming off of a successful week while shorthanded, winning three of four games, the Philadelphia 76ers had to wrap up a back-to-back to begin the new week on Monday night.
With the Atlanta Hawks in South Philly for a third matchup against the Sixers this month, Philadelphia had an opportunity to pick up their fourth win in five games. Fortunately for them, they got a key helping hand back in the mix as Joel Embiid was cleared for action.
The Sixers center had some rust at the beginning of the Atlanta matchup. The Hawks looked like the better team for the night as they dominated the Sixers to begin the matchup.
However, the Sixers found a way to bounce back. Going into the fourth quarter, the score tied up, Embiid and the Sixers defeated the Hawks, allowing the Sixers to snag their third-straight win.
Now, the Sixers are on the road looking to kick off a three-game road trip beginning with a matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night. It marks the first matchup between the Sixers and the Cavs during the regular season.
Key Game Notes
- Sixers are 7-3 in their last ten games
- Cavs are 5-5 in their last ten games
- On the road, the Sixers are 5-4 this season
- At home, Cleveland is 8-1 this season
- Sixers are 8-1 against the spread in the last nine games
- The total has gone under in eight of the Sixers’ last 12 games
- Cavaliers are 4-2 against the spread in their last six games
- The total has gone under in five of the Cavs’ last six games
Injury Report
76ers
James Harden - OUT
Tyrese Maxey - OUT
Jaden Springer - OUT
Saben Lee - OUT
Julian Champagnie - OUT
Cavaliers
Jarrett Allen - OUT
Kevin Love - OUT
Isaiah Mobley - OUT
Ricky Rubio - OUT
Dylan Windler - OUT
Lamar Stevens - QUESTIONABLE
Game Odds
Spread: Cavaliers -3.5
Moneyline: PHI +130, CLE -154
Total O/U: 209.5
*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Prediction
Spread: Cavaliers -3.5
Moneyline: CLE -154
Total O/U: UNDER 209.5