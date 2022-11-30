76ers vs. Cavaliers: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction

Plan on tuning in to watch the 76ers and the Cavaliers battle it out? Here is all of the betting information you need!

Coming off of a successful week while shorthanded, winning three of four games, the Philadelphia 76ers had to wrap up a back-to-back to begin the new week on Monday night.

With the Atlanta Hawks in South Philly for a third matchup against the Sixers this month, Philadelphia had an opportunity to pick up their fourth win in five games. Fortunately for them, they got a key helping hand back in the mix as Joel Embiid was cleared for action.

The Sixers center had some rust at the beginning of the Atlanta matchup. The Hawks looked like the better team for the night as they dominated the Sixers to begin the matchup.

However, the Sixers found a way to bounce back. Going into the fourth quarter, the score tied up, Embiid and the Sixers defeated the Hawks, allowing the Sixers to snag their third-straight win.

Now, the Sixers are on the road looking to kick off a three-game road trip beginning with a matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night. It marks the first matchup between the Sixers and the Cavs during the regular season.

Key Game Notes

Sixers are 7-3 in their last ten games

Cavs are 5-5 in their last ten games

On the road, the Sixers are 5-4 this season

At home, Cleveland is 8-1 this season

Sixers are 8-1 against the spread in the last nine games

The total has gone under in eight of the Sixers’ last 12 games

Cavaliers are 4-2 against the spread in their last six games

The total has gone under in five of the Cavs’ last six games

Injury Report

76ers

James Harden - OUT

Tyrese Maxey - OUT

Jaden Springer - OUT

Saben Lee - OUT

Julian Champagnie - OUT

Cavaliers

Jarrett Allen - OUT

Kevin Love - OUT

Isaiah Mobley - OUT

Ricky Rubio - OUT

Dylan Windler - OUT

Lamar Stevens - QUESTIONABLE

Game Odds

Spread: Cavaliers -3.5

Moneyline: PHI +130, CLE -154

Total O/U: 209.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Prediction

Spread: Cavaliers -3.5

Moneyline: CLE -154

Total O/U: UNDER 209.5