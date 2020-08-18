Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward is dealing with what the Boston medical staff is calling a sprained ankle at the moment. Further test results could reveal more over time, however. On Monday night, the Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers faced each other for the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs down in Orlando.

The already shorthanded Sixers came into the game without their star forward, Ben Simmons. The Celtics came in fully healthy -- but didn't quite leave the game the same. First, Celtics guard Jaylen Brown had to leave the game early as he was dealing with some type of quad injury.

After heading over to the sidelines for a bit to do some work on a stationary bike, Brown eventually made his way back into the game and seemed fine throughout the rest of the night. Eventually, Gordon Hayward ended up suffering an injury too, but exercising on a bike wasn't going to cure his injured ankle.

In minutes, the Celtics diagnosed Hayward with a sprained ankle initially and ruled the star forward out for the rest of the matchup. Fortunately for Boston, they managed to put the game away with a Game 1 victory over Philly without Hayward. He finished his night up with 12 points, four rebounds, three assists, and four steals in 34 minutes.

On Monday night after the game, Hayward underwent an MRI on his ankle. The results of the MRI have yet to be revealed -- but it is necessary to note that Hayward did leave the arena on crutches Monday night. Will he miss time moving forward? It's unclear, but it does seem likely at this point.

