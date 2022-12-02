76ers vs. Grizzlies: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction

Plan on tuning in to watch the 76ers and the Grizzlies battle it out? Here is all of the betting information you need!

The Philadelphia 76ers will close out their three-game slate for the week on Friday night in Memphis.

Following a successful four-week slate, picking up three wins in four games last week, the Sixers hit the court this past Monday night to host the Atlanta Hawks for the second time this year.

Similar to the last time the Sixers faced the Hawks, Philly came out on top and won their third game in a row. On Wednesday, the Sixers looked to try and capitalize on that momentum but came up way short against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Although the Sixers put up a good fight in the first quarter, a near-perfect second quarter from the field for Cleveland allowed the Cavaliers to hang nearly 50 points on the 76ers, giving them a comfortable lead going into halftime.

The Sixers attempted to climb back in at the start of the second half but quickly found out it simply wasn’t their night. Eventually, Philadelphia collected its tenth loss of the year by falling short to the Cavaliers 113-85.

On Friday, the Sixers have a chance to bounce back with a matchup against a tough Memphis Grizzlies squad. Similar to the Sixers, the Grizzlies have missed some key players and are off to a 12-win start to the year.

With Tyrese Maxey and James Harden still not available, the Sixers will continue to lean on its temporary starting core of guard Shake Milton and De’Anthony Melton, along with the star center Joel Embiid as they attempt to bounce back with a tough road win.

Key Game Notes

Sixers are 7-3 in their last ten games

On the road, the Sixers are 5-5 this season

Grizzlies are 5-5 in their last ten games

Memphis is 7-2 when playing at home

Sixers are 8-2 against the spread in their last ten games

The total has gone under in four of the Sixers’ last five games

The total has gone over in four of the Grizzlies’ last six games

The total has gone over in four of the Grizzlies’ last six games

Injury Report

76ers

Justin Champagnie - OUT

James Harden - OUT

Tyrese Maxey - OUT

Jaden Springer - OUT

Tobias Harris - QUESTIONABLE

Grizzlies

Desmond Bane - OUT

Danny Green - OUT

Ziaire Williams - OUT

Jake LaRavia - DOUBTFUL

Game Odds

Spread: Grizzlies -5.5

Moneyline: PHI +175, MEM -213

Total O/U: 216.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Prediction

Spread: Grizzlies -5.5

Moneyline: MEM -213

Total O/U: OVER 216.5