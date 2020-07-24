76ers vs. Grizzlies: Live Updates for Sixers' First Scrimmage in Orlando

Back on March 11, I sat in a room full of reporters listening to a stunned Elton Brand and Brett Brown talk about the NBA's suspension. This was moments after Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz tested positive for the infamous COVID-19.

At the time, I myself was stunned about what just happened in a matter of 20 minutes. The Philadelphia 76ers just defeated the Detroit Pistons for the 65th game of the year, and the victory felt like it meant absolutely nothing considering the circumstances.

The NBA was suspended indefinitely without a return in sight. Part of me was hopeful the season would be back in action in less than two months. Another part of me felt like I just witnessed the final game of the Sixers' 2019-2020 season.

It's been more than two months since the NBA has played ball, but the season isn't a wash after all. Two days ago, a couple of teams started up the second preseason of the year with some scrimmage action down in the NBA's bubble in Orlando, Florida.

Today, the 76ers will get a chance to fire up their three-game scrimmage schedule with a matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies at 3:30 pm EST. Usually, I'm watching a pregame shootaround in an empty arena waiting for Brett Brown to partake in a pregame presser right about now.

For the season's restart, though, I'm at home watching the game on TV like everybody else. Is it an unfortunate situation? Of course. But how could I complain? Months ago, there were rumors regarding the potential of Adam Silver, making the executive decision to call it a season without crowning a champion.

Now, we're getting live scrimmages, with an eight-game regular season and a typical playoff scenario. It's been a weird season for sure, but the pandemic is making us realize that at this point, we have to take what sports can give us.

Unfortunate situation or not, I'm thrilled the NBA is back in action. And as the day goes on, I'll add updates to this thread following Brown's pregame press conference, during the game, Brown's postgame press conference, and whatever comes from the virtual locker room media availability. Enjoy the game!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Time: 3:30 PM EST

Location: Orlando, Florida

Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Pregame Reading

Up next: Brett Brown's pregame press conference