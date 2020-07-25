All76ers
76ers vs. Grizzlies: Tobias Harris Becomes First Bell Ringer Since March

Justin Grasso

Brett Brown's mini replica of the Liberty Bell made a trip along with the team down to Orlando, Florida, for the NBA's restart. Ever since he's been coaching the Philadelphia 76ers, Brown has picked a player to ring the bell following a victory. It's essentially like picking out your MVP for the game and giving them the game ball.

For months, the bell has gone unrung, though. The last time the Sixers had the opportunity to ring the bell following a victory was back on March 11 before the NBA's suspension. Finally, on Friday, the Sixers went through with the next step to resuming the 2019-2020 NBA season with a scrimmage game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

After a dominant first half and a shaky second-half showing, the Sixers came out on top with a 90-83 victory. Following the game, Brett Brown broke out the old bell and called for the team's veteran forward Tobias Harris to come and ring it once again.

Harris, who spent 22 minutes on the floor against Memphis on Friday, was the most productive player on the offensive side of the ball for the Sixers. He shot 6-11 from the field, totaling for a team-high 15 points. His shooting isn't what caught the attention of his head coach Brett Brown, though. Instead, it was Harris' rebounding.

"I like the fact that he had four offensive rebounds," Brown said following the game. "I like the fact that he was really quite committed when shots went up. You know, he had live legs, he had dancing feet."

"At times, he was refusing to be boxed out," Brown continued. "I call them back-riders, people that just make one step, somebody boxes them out and that's it, it's over, they melt. He is not that. He had live legs; he was fully committed to playing downhill. And I thought his double-double was good, but his four offensive rebounds to me were better."

Harris finished the game with ten total rebounds, allowing him to notch the first double-double from the Sixers during the scrimmage season. Harris and the 76ers will continue their scrimmage schedule with a noon game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

