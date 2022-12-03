76ers vs. Grizzlies: Tobias Harris’ Playing Status on Friday

The Philadelphia 76ers plan to have the services of their veteran forward, Tobias Harris, on Friday night when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies on the road.

Lately, Harris has been among several Sixers that have been battling with physical setbacks. A couple of weeks back, Harris battled hip soreness, which held him out of two matchups.

And while Harris returned after being questionable with hip soreness, he tweaked his ankle during his first game back, which left his playing status in question moving forward.

Harris wouldn’t miss any time since sitting out those two games in November, though. Lately, the veteran forward has suited up in the 76ers’ last six games and has been an important piece to a team that’s been thriving while shorthanded.

Unfortunately, Harris’ hot streak hit a snag on Wednesday night in Cleveland. Going into the matchup, Harris was feeling under the weather. After Doc Rivers realized the Sixers were bound to pick up a loss in the third quarter, he told Harris to take the rest of the night off.

The veteran forward finished the matchup as a minus-26, failing to hit on any of his seven shots from the field in 23 minutes. After struggling against Cleveland, the Sixers added Harris to the injury report ahead of their Friday night matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.

When the team gathered for a morning shootaround on Friday, Harris was not a participant. While the veteran is feeling better, according to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, he remained questionable throughout the day as he was considered a game-time decision. It seems Harris isn't one-hundred percent, but he'll give it another go on Friday.

