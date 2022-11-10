76ers vs. Hawks: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction
After a two-day break, the Philadelphia 76ers are back on the court Thursday night to continue their schedule. Earlier this week, the Sixers fired up the new week with a challenging matchup against the Phoenix Suns.
Coming off of two-straight losses, falling short against the Washington Wizards and the New York Knicks, the Sixers looked to avoid losing three straight on Monday night.
Fortunately for Philly, they got their All-Star big man Joel Embiid back in the mix. While James Harden remained out of the starting lineup, the shorthanded Sixers still saw a notable boost from the presence of their big, who helped lead Philly to victory over the Suns.
With that win on Monday, the Sixers moved to 5-6 on the year. Now, they’ll look to keep the ball rolling two nights later as they are set to face the Atlanta Hawks for the first time this year.
This season, the Hawks are new and improved, as they bolstered their backcourt with the addition of former San Antonio Spurs standout Dejounte Murray. Thursday will offer the Sixers a first look at the new guard combo before both the Sixers and the Hawks head back to Philadelphia for a second matchup against each other on Saturday night at the Wells Fargo Center.
Key Game Notes
- Last season, the 76ers defeated the Hawks in two out of three games
- 76ers are 4-2 against the spread in their last six games
- 76ers are 4-2 in their last six games
- The total has gone over in four of the Sixers’ last five games on the road
- The total has gone over in seven of the Hawks’ last nine games
- The total has gone under in last seven games between the 76ers and the Hawks
- The Hawks are 16-4 in their last 20 games at home
Injury Report
76ers
Julian Champagnie - OUT
Mike Foster Jr. - OUT
James Harden - OUT
Jaden Springer - OUT
PJ Tucker - QUESTIONABLE
Hawks
Bogdan Bogdanovic - OUT
Jalen Johnson - QUESTIONABLE
Game Odds
Spread: Hawks -1.5
Moneyline: PHI -110, ATL -110
Total O/U: 221.5
*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Prediction
Spread: Hawks -1.5
Moneyline: ATL -110
Total O/U: OVER 221.5