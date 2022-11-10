76ers vs. Hawks: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction

After a two-day break, the Philadelphia 76ers are back on the court Thursday night to continue their schedule. Earlier this week, the Sixers fired up the new week with a challenging matchup against the Phoenix Suns.

Coming off of two-straight losses, falling short against the Washington Wizards and the New York Knicks, the Sixers looked to avoid losing three straight on Monday night.

Fortunately for Philly, they got their All-Star big man Joel Embiid back in the mix. While James Harden remained out of the starting lineup, the shorthanded Sixers still saw a notable boost from the presence of their big, who helped lead Philly to victory over the Suns.

With that win on Monday, the Sixers moved to 5-6 on the year. Now, they’ll look to keep the ball rolling two nights later as they are set to face the Atlanta Hawks for the first time this year.

This season, the Hawks are new and improved, as they bolstered their backcourt with the addition of former San Antonio Spurs standout Dejounte Murray. Thursday will offer the Sixers a first look at the new guard combo before both the Sixers and the Hawks head back to Philadelphia for a second matchup against each other on Saturday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Key Game Notes

Last season, the 76ers defeated the Hawks in two out of three games

76ers are 4-2 against the spread in their last six games

76ers are 4-2 in their last six games

The total has gone over in four of the Sixers’ last five games on the road

The total has gone over in seven of the Hawks’ last nine games

The total has gone under in last seven games between the 76ers and the Hawks

The Hawks are 16-4 in their last 20 games at home

Injury Report

76ers

Julian Champagnie - OUT

Mike Foster Jr. - OUT

James Harden - OUT

Jaden Springer - OUT

PJ Tucker - QUESTIONABLE

Hawks

Bogdan Bogdanovic - OUT

Jalen Johnson - QUESTIONABLE

Game Odds

Spread: Hawks -1.5

Moneyline: PHI -110, ATL -110

Total O/U: 221.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Prediction

Spread: Hawks -1.5

Moneyline: ATL -110

Total O/U: OVER 221.5