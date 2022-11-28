76ers vs. Hawks: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds Monday

Everything you need to know for Monday's matchup between the 76ers and the Hawks.

After a successful week, the Philadelphia 76ers will look to pick right up where they left off in the second half of a back-to-back set of games against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night.

Going into the Monday night matchup, the Sixers are currently on a two-game win streak, with three victories in their last four games.

After upsetting the Brooklyn Nets at home last Tuesday, the Sixers struggled to close out their Wednesday night matchup against the Charlotte Hornets with a victory.

Despite falling short and dropping to .500 once again, the Sixers bounced back with two-straight matchups against the Orlando Magic. In last Friday’s game, the Sixers defeated the Magic 107-99. When the two teams met for a rematch on Sunday, the Sixers avoided payback as they dominated the Magic 133-103.

On Sunday night, the Sixers returned to South Philly in preparation of their Monday night matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. Monday’s game marks the third between the Sixers and the Hawks this season.

When the Sixers first paid a visit to Atlanta earlier this month, the Hawks came out on top with a 104-95 win. Two nights later, when the Hawks came to South Philly for a rematch, the Sixers got payback as they came out on top with a 121-109 win.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Hawks battle it out for the third time this season on Monday? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks

Date: Monday, November 28, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM ET.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Hawks TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Hawks Listen: V-103 FM

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -1.5

Moneyline: ATL +100, PHI -110

Total O/U: 220.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook