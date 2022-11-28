76ers vs. Hawks: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds Monday
After a successful week, the Philadelphia 76ers will look to pick right up where they left off in the second half of a back-to-back set of games against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night.
Going into the Monday night matchup, the Sixers are currently on a two-game win streak, with three victories in their last four games.
After upsetting the Brooklyn Nets at home last Tuesday, the Sixers struggled to close out their Wednesday night matchup against the Charlotte Hornets with a victory.
Despite falling short and dropping to .500 once again, the Sixers bounced back with two-straight matchups against the Orlando Magic. In last Friday’s game, the Sixers defeated the Magic 107-99. When the two teams met for a rematch on Sunday, the Sixers avoided payback as they dominated the Magic 133-103.
On Sunday night, the Sixers returned to South Philly in preparation of their Monday night matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. Monday’s game marks the third between the Sixers and the Hawks this season.
When the Sixers first paid a visit to Atlanta earlier this month, the Hawks came out on top with a 104-95 win. Two nights later, when the Hawks came to South Philly for a rematch, the Sixers got payback as they came out on top with a 121-109 win.
Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Hawks battle it out for the third time this season on Monday? Here’s everything you need to know!
Game Details
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks
Date: Monday, November 28, 2022
Time: 7:00 PM ET.
Location: Wells Fargo Center
How to Watch
76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Hawks TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast
76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic
Hawks Listen: V-103 FM
Live Stream: Click Here
Game Odds
Spread: Sixers -1.5
Moneyline: ATL +100, PHI -110
Total O/U: 220.5
*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook