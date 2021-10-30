76ers vs. Hawks: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Saturday's Game

Skip to main content
    October 30, 2021
    76ers vs. Hawks: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Saturday's Playoff Rematch
    76ers vs. Hawks: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Saturday's Playoff Rematch

    The Philadelphia 76ers are off to a 3-2 start to the year. After picking up a dominant victory against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Sixers looked to build on that momentum against the Eastern Conference favorites, the Brooklyn Nets.

    Although the Sixers played well against the Nets, they dropped their second game. Then as they hit the road for a two-game trip, Philly split their games as they defeated a young and inexperienced Oklahoma City Thunder squad then took a beatdown from the always physical New York Knicks.

    After returning home from the mini-trip, the Sixers faced the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night. In a game where they probably should've secured a comfortable win, the Sixers allowed the Pistons to come back and make things interesting late in the game. Although Detroit teased a comeback, Philly came out on top with a victory.

    Now, they are set to face the Atlanta Hawks for the first time since last year's playoff run. The last time these two teams met, the Hawks stunned the Sixers at the Wells Fargo Center to knock them out of the 2021-2022 NBA Playoffs.

    Although the Hawks could get past the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals, the Sixers will more than likely seek revenge on Saturday night as that loss left a bad taste in the mouths of Joel Embiid and the entire 76ers roster.

    Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Hawks battle it out for the first time this year? Here's everything you need to know!

    Game Details

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks

    Date: Saturday, October 30, 2021

    Time: 7:30 PM EST.

    Read More

    Location: Wells Fargo Center

    How to Watch

    76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

    Hawks TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

    76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

    Hawks Listen: 92.9 The Game

    Live Stream: Click Here

    Odds

    Spread: Sixers -3

    Moneyline: PHI -154, ATL +130

    Total O/U: 216.5

    *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

