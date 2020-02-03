All76ers
Top Stories
News

76ers vs. Heat Preview: Can Philly Split the Series vs. Miami on Monday?

Justin Grasso

Super Bowl Sunday was a success in Miami on Sunday night. Now, the city has to get ready to host a regular-season NBA matchup between the Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers. The last time the Sixers traveled to Miami, they had to end up taking a tough pill to swallow.

A late matchup in December allowed the Sixers an opportunity to bounce back against the Heat after Miami forced the Sixers to lose their first game at home all year. That same mid-December game in Philly against the Heat was when the Sixers' struggles against zone defense were exposed.

Brett Brown had his team better prepared for the rematch ten days later on the road, but the Sixers couldn't seal the deal in Miami. It was a hard-fought game that required an extra quarter, but ultimately the Heat took down the Sixers with a 117-116 victory.

On Monday night, Philly is back in town. At this point in the year, it's no secret the Sixers are an entirely different team when playing away from home. In Philly, they thrive as they have secured an outstanding record of 22-2. On the road, though, they only have nine wins this year, along with 17 losses.

And at this point, the same struggles remain. As the Sixers kickstarted a four-game road trip last Thursday in Atlanta, they had an opportunity to gain some confidence with a win over the Eastern Conference's worst team.

That didn't happen. A loss to the Hawks sent the Sixers packing and looking to bounce back against the Boston Celtics, whom they have controlled all season long. Again, the Sixers failed to pick up a road win, and now they head into Miami 0-2 for this stretch.

GAME INFORMATION

Game Time: February 3rd, 2020, 7:30 pm ET.

Location: American Airlines Arena

TV: NBA TV, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Stream: NBA League Pass, NBC Sports Philly

Odds: The Sixers are underdogs at +2.5 via The Action Network

The Sixers are fortunate to have Joel Embiid in the lineup for this tough stretch, but the big man hasn't been all that sharp lately. Against the Celtics, Embiid managed to only drain one of his eleven attempted shots from the field. Meanwhile, the rest of the Sixers' starting lineup (excluding Ben Simmons) failed to make much of an impact on offense as well.

On Monday, the Sixers will once again be shorthanded as the former Heat guard, Josh Richardson, continues to nurse his hamstring strain, which he suffered a couple of weeks back. Shake Milton will likely remain in the starting lineup until J-Rich is ready to come back. While Milton has been on the rise, even his biggest contributions weren't enough to help secure the Sixers a win.

Philly has to figure out how to click as a whole on Monday. Or else they are going to find themselves another game back from the Eastern Conference's top-five seeds. While the second-seed isn't entirely out of the question, there is a chance the Sixers could find themselves out of the home-court advantage conversation before All-Star break.

Seeing as though they thrive when playing at home, and struggle big time on the road, they need to find a way to get back to home-court relevance for the playoffs. It all starts with a win against the Heat on Monday night.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sixers Trade Rumors: A Robert Covington Reunion Won't Happen After All

The Sixers had strong interest in trading for Robert Covington. But the former 76ers' shooting guard is on his way to Houston.

Justin Grasso

Sixers Trade Rumors: Philly's a Potential Landing Spot for Bulls' Denzel Valentine

The Sixers reportedly have interest in Chicago Bulls shooting guard, Denzel Valentine.

Justin Grasso

Sixers Trade Rumors: Zhaire Smith, Mike Scott Drawing Minimal Interest

As the Sixers approach the trade deadline, it sounds like their most sell-able players in Zhaire Smith and Mike Scott aren't drawing too much interest.

Justin Grasso

NBA Trade Rumors: Who Potentially Played Their Last Minutes With Sixers?

The NBA Trade Deadline is on its way. Which Sixers player(s) potentially played their last game on Monday night?

Justin Grasso

NBA Rumors: Sixers Trade Target Luke Kennard is Likely Headed Elsewhere

Last month, the Sixers were linked to Detroit Pistons guard, Luke Kennard. As the deadline nears, it looks like Philly is out of the running for his services.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers Get Torched by Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat on Monday

Former Philadelphia 76ers star Jimmy Butler had a field day against his old team as the Miami Heat destroyed the Sixers on Monday night.

Justin Grasso

Sixers Trade Rumors: A Deal for Bogdan Bogdanovic Seems Unlikely

With the NBA Trade Deadline coming up, the Sixers were linked to Bogdan Bogdanovic at some point. However, it doesn't seem likely a deal between the Kings and the Sixers happens.

Justin Grasso

Sixers Injury Report: Richardson Progressing, Burke Questionable vs. Heat

Sixers' shooting guard Josh Richardson is working his way back into the mix as Trey Burke is listed as questionable on the Sixers injury report versus the Heat.

Justin Grasso

Sixers Trade Rumors: Al Horford Isn't Going Anywhere

The Sixers are more than willing to make a deal at the NBA trade deadline, but don't expect A Horford to be a part of that action.

Justin Grasso

NBA Rumors: Sixers Among Top Candidates for Landing Robert Covington

The Sixers are rumored to be at the front of the line for landing Minnesota shooting guard, Robert Covington.

Justin Grasso