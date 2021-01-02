76ers vs. Hornets: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds for Saturday
The Philadelphia 76ers spent New Year's Eve down in Orlando for a road matchup against the undefeated Magic. After a hot start, the Sixers never looked back and came out of the matchup with a dominant win, issuing Orlando their first loss of the season.
On Saturday, the Sixers are set to hit the court once again for the first matchup of a two-game series against the Charlotte Hornets. Saturday's matchup will be the second of a back-to-back for the Hornets, who took a beating from the Memphis Grizzlies on New Year's Day.
Right now, the Hornets are 2-3 looking to face a 4-1 Sixers team that is clicking all-around. While Philly has the advantage on paper in terms of records, the Hornets shouldn't be taken lightly as they've put on some solid performances against several good teams keeping it close this year.
Plan on tuning in to watch the 76ers and the Hornets go to battle? Here's everything you need to know!
Game Details
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets
Date: Saturday, January 2nd, 2021
Time: 7:00 PM EST.
Location: Wells Fargo Center
How to Watch
76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia
76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic
Hornets TV Broadcast: FOX Sports Southeast
Hornets Listen: WFNZ 102.5
76ers Stream: Click Here
Hornets Stream: Click Here
Odds
Spread: Sixers -9.5
Moneyline: PHI -490, CHA +360
O/U: 214
*Odds are Provided by The Action Network