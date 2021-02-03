NewsSI.COM
Search

76ers vs. Hornets: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds for Third Meeting

Author:
Publish date:

The Philadelphia 76ers are coming off of perhaps their most impressive victory of the season on Sunday. Despite being without Joel Embiid, and trailing double-digits pretty much throughout the entire matchup, the Sixers made a notable adjustment in the fourth quarter, which helped them go on a run and secure a nine-point victory.

After getting two days off from games, the Sixers return to the court once again on Wednesday night to face the Charlotte Hornets. It will mark the third game between these two franchises this season.

Last month, the Hornets visited Philly for a two-game series against the Sixers. Before the 2020-2021 series between the Sixers and the Hornets began, Philly had a notable win streak over Charlotte as the last time they lost to the Hornets was back in 2016. Unfortunately for the Hornets, they couldn't snap the streak.

The Sixers collected two double-digit wins over the Hornets in early January. On Wednesday night, the Hornets will once again have the opportunity to try and break the streak, but they'll have to do it against a healthy Sixers team that will get Joel Embiid back in action.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Hornets battle it out on Wednesday night? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets

Date: Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM EST.

Location: Spectrum Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Hornets TV Broadcast: FOX Sports Southeast

Hornets Listen: WFNZ 102.5 FM

76ers Stream: Click Here

Hornets Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Sixers -6.5

Moneyline: PHI -250, CHA +200

O/U: 223.5

*All Odds are Provided by BetMGM

USATSI_15395851_168388689_lowres
News

76ers vs. Hornets: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds for Third Meeting

USATSI_15395722_168388689_lowres
News

Hornets Will Start LaMelo Ball vs. Sixers on Wednesday

USATSI_15476656_168388689_lowres
News

Doc Rivers Throws Cold Water on Sixers' Hot Start to the season

USATSI_15413982_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers Rule Out Mike Scott, Terrance Ferguson vs. Hornets

USATSI_15395719_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers' Joel Embiid Expected to Play vs. Hornets on Wednesday

USATSI_15517642_168388689_lowres
News

Doc Rivers Reacts to Eastern Conference Coach of the Month Honors

USATSI_15426113_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Tyrese Maxey Nominated for Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month

USATSI_15517514_168388689_lowres
News

Joel Embiid Named Eastern Conference Player of the Month