76ers vs. Hornets: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds for Third Meeting

The Philadelphia 76ers are coming off of perhaps their most impressive victory of the season on Sunday. Despite being without Joel Embiid, and trailing double-digits pretty much throughout the entire matchup, the Sixers made a notable adjustment in the fourth quarter, which helped them go on a run and secure a nine-point victory.

After getting two days off from games, the Sixers return to the court once again on Wednesday night to face the Charlotte Hornets. It will mark the third game between these two franchises this season.

Last month, the Hornets visited Philly for a two-game series against the Sixers. Before the 2020-2021 series between the Sixers and the Hornets began, Philly had a notable win streak over Charlotte as the last time they lost to the Hornets was back in 2016. Unfortunately for the Hornets, they couldn't snap the streak.

The Sixers collected two double-digit wins over the Hornets in early January. On Wednesday night, the Hornets will once again have the opportunity to try and break the streak, but they'll have to do it against a healthy Sixers team that will get Joel Embiid back in action.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Hornets battle it out on Wednesday night? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets

Date: Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM EST.

Location: Spectrum Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Hornets TV Broadcast: FOX Sports Southeast

Hornets Listen: WFNZ 102.5 FM

76ers Stream: Click Here

Hornets Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Sixers -6.5

Moneyline: PHI -250, CHA +200

O/U: 223.5

*All Odds are Provided by BetMGM