76ers vs. Hornets: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds Wednesday

Another week calls for another back-to-back set of games for the Philadelphia 76ers. Last week, the Sixers split their back-to-backs with a win over the Milwaukee Bucks and a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

After getting a day off, and another day to practice, the Sixers returned to the court on Tuesday night to face the Brooklyn Nets. The highly anticipated matchup between the Sixers and the Nets lost its juice considering the setbacks the 76ers have recently suffered.

Not only are James Harden and Tyrese Maxey recovering from notable injuries, but Sixers center Joel Embiid suffered a minor injury of his own in last week’s matchup against the Timberwolves.

After getting diagnosed with a sprain, Embiid was ruled out for the next two games. Therefore, he missed Tuesday’s matchup versus Brooklyn.

Without their star trio, the Sixers leaned on Tobias Harris, De’Anthony Melton, and the rest of the supporting cast to try and take down the star-studded Brooklyn Nets. In Ben Simmons’ return to Philadelphia, the 76ers spoiled the reunion and pulled off an upset 115-106 victory over Brooklyn to advance to 9-8 on the year.

Following Tuesday night’s game, the Sixers hit the road to travel to North Carolina. With a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, the 76ers will close out their third-straight back-to-back with a road matchup before Thanksgiving.

Plan on tuning in to watch the 76ers and the Hornets battle it out? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets

Date: Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM ET.

Location: Spectrum Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Hornets TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Hornets Listen: WFNZ 92.7 FM

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Hornets -4.5

Moneyline: CHA -188, PHI +155

Total O/U: 214.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook