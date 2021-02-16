76ers vs. Jazz: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds For Monday

The Philadelphia 76ers kicked off their four-game West Coast road trip on a positive note last Tuesday with a win over the Sacramento Kings. Then, in an attempt to get back at the Portland Trail Blazers, the Sixers faced them once again after losing to Portland the previous week.

As it turns out, the Blazers have the Sixers' number as they defeated them for the second time this year. On Saturday, the 76ers went into Phoenix to square off against the Suns and couldn't compete through all four quarters.

After a solid first-half, Devin Booker and company took the Sixers out, sending them into Utah with a 1-2 record on their current trip. Unfortunately for Philly, the Jazz happens to be their toughest opponent yet.

With the NBA's best record at 22-5, the Jazz are first place in the Western Conference. Over their last ten matchups, Utah has just one loss, which occurred at the very end of January. While the Sixers come into Monday's game as the Eastern Conference's best, they haven't really looked the part.

As their bench has struggled to help contribute in scoring, and the Sixers' starters admittedly haven't been able to find a rhythm, the 76ers aren't clicking at the moment. Seeing how their last two matchups went, they need to figure it out quickly in Utah on Monday night, or else they could be in for a long matchup.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers take on the Jazz? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz

Date: Monday, February 15, 2021

Time: 9:00 PM EST.

Location: Vivint Smart Home Arena

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Jazz TV Broadcast: ATTSN

Jazz Listen: 97.5 FM

76ers Stream: Click Here

Jazz Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Jazz -8

Moneyline: PHI +260, UTA -340

O/U: 226.5

*All Odds are Provided by The Action Network