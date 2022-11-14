76ers vs. Jazz: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds Sunday

After getting off to a hot start this week with a victory over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, the Philadelphia 76ers paid a visit to the Atlanta Hawks for their lone road game on Thursday.

Although the Sixers teased a possible comeback after a rough start, they were unsuccessful. With a loss against the Hawks, the Sixers were once again searching for answers ahead of their back-to-back set of matchups over the weekend.

When the 76ers returned to the court on Saturday, they faced the Hawks for a second time this week. Unlike the first outing against Atlanta, the Sixers controlled the game. Although they nearly allowed their opponent to make a comeback, Philly prevented it from coming to life.

The Sixers made it out of Saturday night’s game with a victory. With a 121-109 win, Philly advanced to 6-7 on the year. Now, they are set to return to the court on Sunday night for the second matchup of their current back-to-back.

On Sunday, the Sixers will face the Utah Jazz for the first time this year. While the Jazz were expected to enter a rebuild this year, they’ve been one of the most surprising teams this season as they’ve won ten of their first 13 games this year.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Jazz battle it out? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz

Date: Sunday, November 13, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM ET.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Jazz TV Broadcast: AT&T SportsNet

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Jazz Listen: KSL News Radio 102.7 FM

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -3.5

Moneyline: PHI -167, UTA +140

Total O/U: 218.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook