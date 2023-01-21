76ers vs. Kings: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Saturday

Everything you need to know for Saturday's matchup between the 76ers and the Kings.

The Philadelphia 76ers will conclude their road trip on Saturday night. After picking up four-straight wins, the Sixers will battle against the Sacramento Kings before heading back home for a break.

Coming off of a loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder last week, the Sixers tipped off their road trip with a matchup against the Utah Jazz. For the second time this season, the Sixers defeated Utah, forming what became the start of a multi-game win streak.

Back-to-back wins over the Los Angeles Lakers, and the Los Angeles Clippers helped the Sixers pick up three in a row. Then a ten-point win against the Portland Trail Blazers allowed the Sixers to snag their fourth-straight victory before taking on the rolling Kings.

While the Kings started to slide a bit after a hot start to the season, they have once again picked up their play. Over the last ten games, the Kings have won seven matchups. Going into Saturday night’s game, the Kings are on a six-game win streak.

Back in December, the Kings paid a visit to South Philadelphia to face the Sixers for the first time this year. At the time, the Kings were on a hot streak, but the Sixers cooled them down. With a 31-point effort from Joel Embiid, the Sixers put the Kings away with a comfortable 123-103 win.

Now, the two teams are surging and set to face each other once more. Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Kings battle it out? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Sacramento Kings

Date: Saturday, January 21, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET.

Location: Golden 1 Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Kings TV Broadcast: NBC Sports

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Kings Listen: Sactown Sports 1140 AM

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -1.5

Moneyline: PHI -125, SAC +105

Total O/U: 234.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook