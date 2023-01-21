76ers vs. Kings: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Saturday
The Philadelphia 76ers will conclude their road trip on Saturday night. After picking up four-straight wins, the Sixers will battle against the Sacramento Kings before heading back home for a break.
Coming off of a loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder last week, the Sixers tipped off their road trip with a matchup against the Utah Jazz. For the second time this season, the Sixers defeated Utah, forming what became the start of a multi-game win streak.
Back-to-back wins over the Los Angeles Lakers, and the Los Angeles Clippers helped the Sixers pick up three in a row. Then a ten-point win against the Portland Trail Blazers allowed the Sixers to snag their fourth-straight victory before taking on the rolling Kings.
While the Kings started to slide a bit after a hot start to the season, they have once again picked up their play. Over the last ten games, the Kings have won seven matchups. Going into Saturday night’s game, the Kings are on a six-game win streak.
Back in December, the Kings paid a visit to South Philadelphia to face the Sixers for the first time this year. At the time, the Kings were on a hot streak, but the Sixers cooled them down. With a 31-point effort from Joel Embiid, the Sixers put the Kings away with a comfortable 123-103 win.
Now, the two teams are surging and set to face each other once more. Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Kings battle it out? Here’s everything you need to know!
Game Details
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Sacramento Kings
Date: Saturday, January 21, 2023
Time: 10:00 PM ET.
Location: Golden 1 Center
How to Watch
76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus
Kings TV Broadcast: NBC Sports
76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic
Kings Listen: Sactown Sports 1140 AM
Live Stream: Click Here
Game Odds
Spread: Sixers -1.5
Moneyline: PHI -125, SAC +105
Total O/U: 234.5
*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook