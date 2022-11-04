76ers vs. Knicks: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds Friday

After an uninspiring start to the 2022-2023 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers found a way to bounce back and form a winning streak. It all started last week with a victory over the Toronto Raptors.

The next night, the Sixers defeated the Chicago Bulls, which became their first consecutive victory of the year. Two nights later, the Sixers looked to close out their road trip with a matchup against the Washington Wizards, a game which they won without their star center Joel Embiid.

Philadelphia attempted to mirror their shorthanded success on Wednesday night in a rematch against the Wizards, but they couldn’t get the job done. After picking up their fifth loss of the year, the Sixers continue to search for answers as their struggles persist.

The road won’t get much easier for Philadelphia. Even though Joel Embiid will return soon, the Sixers lost their star guard James Harden to a foot injury, As a result, Harden is expected to miss a chunk of games moving forward, beginning with Friday night’s matchup between the Sixers and the New York Knicks in South Philly.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Knicks battle it out? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks

Date: Friday, November 4, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM ET.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Knicks TV Broadcast: MSG Network

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Knicks Listen: 98.7 ESPN

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: 76ers -3.5

Moneyline: PHI -163, NYK +138

Total O/U: 219.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook