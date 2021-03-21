76ers vs. Knicks: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Sunday Night

The Philadelphia 76ers hosted the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night at the Wells Fargo Center. Heading into the matchup, the Sixers knew they were going to be without Joel Embiid and Seth Curry. Then suddenly, the Sixers ruled Ben Simmons out of the matchup as he was dealing with knee soreness.

Despite being down three starters, the 76ers got off to a hot start against Sacramento and they sustained that success throughout the entire matchup. After draining 55-percent of their field goal attempts and knocking down 47-percent of their threes, the Sixers dominated the Kings 129-105.

After Saturday's game, the Sixers are now heading into a tough matchup on the road at Madison Square Garden on Sunday night against the New York Knicks. Earlier this week, the Sixers and the Knicks threw down for the second time this season and Philly came out on top with a gutsy win led by Tobias Harris.

Now, Harris will have to help lead the 76ers once again as they're expected to be shorthanded against the Knicks. This time around, the Knicks are coming off of a two-way break to face the Sixers after they pulled off a tough one-point win against the Orlando Magic on Thursday.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Knicks on Sunday night? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks

Date: Sunday, March 21, 2021

Time: 8:00 PM EST.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Knicks TV Broadcast: MSG Network

Knicks Listen: 98.7 ESPN

76ers Stream: Click Here

Knicks Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Sixers -1.5

Moneyline: PHI -120, NYK +100

O/U: 213.5

*All Odds are Provided by BetMGM