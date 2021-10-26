    • October 26, 2021
    76ers vs. Knicks: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Tuesday's Game
    

    Coming off of a Sunday night victory on the road in Oklahoma City, the Philadelphia 76ers are looking to wrap up their short two-game road trip with a matchup against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night.

    As expected, the Sixers won't have Ben Simmons on the floor with them for the third-straight matchup. As the three-time All-Star was ruled out for personal reasons after telling the team he wasn't mentally ready to return and play just yet, Simmons remains distant from the Sixers.

    The three-time All-Star's absence is notable for the 76ers as Simmons has been a big part in helping Philly put together a massive multi-year win streak over the Knicks. The last time the 76ers fell short to New York was in April of 2017. 

    Since then, they've won 15-straight matchups with their most recent victory coming from an overtime thriller back in March last season. With Ben Simmons guaranteed to be out, it's up to Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, and the rest of the 2-1 Sixers to keep the long win streak over New York alive.

    Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Knicks battle it out at MSG? Here's everything you need to know!

    Game Details

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks

    Date: Tuesday, October 26, 2021

    Time: 7:30 PM EST.

    Location: Madison Square Garden

    How to Watch

    76ers TV Broadcast: TNT

    Knicks TV Broadcast: TNT

    76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

    Knicks Listen: 98.7 ESPN

    Live Stream: Click Here

    Odds

    Spread: Knicks -2.5

    Moneyline: PHI +115, NYK -138

    Total O/U: 216.5

    *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

