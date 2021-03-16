76ers vs. Knicks: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds for Tuesday Night

The Philadelphia 76ers started a multi-week journey without their MVP-caliber center Joel Embiid on Sunday night at home against the San Antonio Spurs. Typically, without Embiid, the 76ers struggle to pick up victories no matter what the strength of their opponent is.

Against San Antonio, that wasn't the case. Everybody was on fire against the Spurs, including the 76ers' bench, which has struggled many times this season. Philly was aggressive without Embiid and put on a dunk show and a three-point shooting clinic as they dominated the Spurs 134-99.

Now, the Sixers will return to the court at the Wells Fargo Center to face the New York Knicks for the second time this season. Earlier in the year, when these two teams met, the Sixers took care of business at Madison Square Garden as they defeated the Knicks 109-89. Of course, at the time, Embiid led Philly's offensive efforts as he scored a game-high of 27 points in late December.

The Sixers have been getting outstanding offensive contributions from Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris, so there's no doubt they'll step up in Embiid's absence on Tuesday. As for the rest of the team, as long as everything is clicking as it did on Sunday, the 76ers should be able to take care of business once again as they're favored over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night.

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks

Date: Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Time: 8:00 PM EST.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Knicks TV Broadcast: MSG Network

Knicks Listen: 98.7 ESPN

76ers Stream: Click Here

Knicks Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spead: Sixers -7

Moneyline: PHI -305, NYK +250

O/U: 218

*All Odds are Provided by DraftKings