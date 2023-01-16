76ers vs. Lakers: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction
Coming off of a tight victory against the Utah Jazz on Saturday night, the Philadelphia 76ers will have a quick turnaround and are set to face the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night.
Sunday’s game will be the second matchup between the Sixers and the Lakers this year. Back in early December, the Lakers paid a visit to the Sixers in South Philly. As the Lakers attempted to form a comeback after a hot start for Philadelphia, the two teams needed overtime to find a winner.
As the Lakers looked gassed in the final five minutes of the game in the overtime period, the Sixers took advantage. As a result, Philadelphia came out on top.
At this point in the season, nothing has changed between the two teams. The Sixers remain playoff contenders in the Eastern Conference, while the Lakers are struggling to keep up with the Western Conference’s playoff-contending teams.
On Sunday, the Lakers will look to try and climb out of a two-game slump, while the Sixers will search for their second-straight win after winning against the Jazz on Sunday.
Key Game Notes
- Lakers have lost two-straight games
- Lakers are 10-9 when playing at home
- Lakers are 6-4 over their last ten games
- 76ers are 6-4 over the last ten games
- On the road, the Sixers are 9-9 this season
- Sixers are 2-4 against the spread in their last six games
- The total has gone over in seven of the Sixers’ last seven games
- Lakers are 5-1-1 against the spread in the last seven games
- The total has gone under in four of the Lakers’ last six games
Injury Report
76ers
Julian Champagnie - OUT
Louis King - OUT
James Harden - QUESTIONABLE
Tobias Harris - QUESTIONABLE
Lakers
Patrick Beverley - OUT
Anthony Davis - OUT
Austin Reaves - OUT
Lonnie Walker - OUT
LeBron James - PROBABLE
Game Odds
Spread: Sixers -3.5
Moneyline: PHI -150, LAL +125
Total O/U: 233.5
*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Prediction
Spread: Sixers -3.5
Moneyline: PHI -150
Total O/U: UNDER 233.5