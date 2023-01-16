76ers vs. Lakers: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction

Plan on tuning in to watch the 76ers and the Lakers battle it out? Here is all of the betting information you need!

Coming off of a tight victory against the Utah Jazz on Saturday night, the Philadelphia 76ers will have a quick turnaround and are set to face the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night.

Sunday’s game will be the second matchup between the Sixers and the Lakers this year. Back in early December, the Lakers paid a visit to the Sixers in South Philly. As the Lakers attempted to form a comeback after a hot start for Philadelphia, the two teams needed overtime to find a winner.

As the Lakers looked gassed in the final five minutes of the game in the overtime period, the Sixers took advantage. As a result, Philadelphia came out on top.

At this point in the season, nothing has changed between the two teams. The Sixers remain playoff contenders in the Eastern Conference, while the Lakers are struggling to keep up with the Western Conference’s playoff-contending teams.

On Sunday, the Lakers will look to try and climb out of a two-game slump, while the Sixers will search for their second-straight win after winning against the Jazz on Sunday.

Key Game Notes

Lakers have lost two-straight games

Lakers are 10-9 when playing at home

Lakers are 6-4 over their last ten games

76ers are 6-4 over the last ten games

On the road, the Sixers are 9-9 this season

Sixers are 2-4 against the spread in their last six games

The total has gone over in seven of the Sixers’ last seven games

Lakers are 5-1-1 against the spread in the last seven games

The total has gone under in four of the Lakers’ last six games

Injury Report

76ers

Julian Champagnie - OUT

Louis King - OUT

James Harden - QUESTIONABLE

Tobias Harris - QUESTIONABLE

Lakers

Patrick Beverley - OUT

Anthony Davis - OUT

Austin Reaves - OUT

Lonnie Walker - OUT

LeBron James - PROBABLE

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -3.5

Moneyline: PHI -150, LAL +125

Total O/U: 233.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Prediction

Spread: Sixers -3.5

Moneyline: PHI -150

Total O/U: UNDER 233.5