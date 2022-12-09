76ers vs. Lakers: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction
The Philadelphia 76ers started the week off on a bad note. With a matchup against the rebuilding Houston Rockets on Monday night, the Sixers were in a good spot to climb out of their two-game slump after collecting tough losses against the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Memphis Grizzlies.
Unfortunately, four quarters and two additional overtime periods weren’t enough time for the Sixers to put the Rockets away on Monday. With an upset loss against the Rockets in Houston, the Sixers dropped their third-straight matchup, falling to 12-12 on the year.
The 76ers had a few days to review the game film of their recent matchups and get back on the practice floor to re-group. While a few days off was positive for the Sixers, who are working on getting healthy, the team’s recent setbacks made it difficult for everybody to get on the floor for practice.
When the Sixers take the floor once again on Friday night to host the Los Angeles Lakers, the team will remain shorthanded. Over the last few weeks, the Sixers have proven they can adjust and snag victories while shorthanded. Now, the team continues to search for ways to win with two-thirds of their star trio back on the floor together.
Key Game Notes
- Sixers are on a three-game losing streak
- At home, the Sixers are 7-5 this season
- Lakers are currently on a two-game losing streak
- On the road, the Lakers are 4-8 this season
- Lakers are 8-4 against the spread in their last 12 games
- The total has gone over in four of the Lakers’ last five games
- Sixers are 8-4 against the spread in their last 12 games
- Sixers are 7-0 against the spread in their last seven games at home
Injury Report
Lakers
Anthony Davis - PROBABLE
LeBron James - PROBABLE
Wenyen Gabriel - OUT
Scotty Pippen Jr. - OUT
Cole Swider - OUT
Juan Toscano-Andreson - OUT
76ers
Julian Champagnie - OUT
Saben Lee - OUT
Tyrese Maxey - OUT
Georges Niang - OUT
Danuel House Jr. - OUT
Game Odds
Spread: Sixers -4.5
Moneyline: PHI -188 LAL +155
Total O/U: 227.5
*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Prediction
Spread: Sixers -4.5
Moneyline: PHI -188
Total O/U: UNDER 227.5