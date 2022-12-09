76ers vs. Lakers: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction

Plan on tuning in to watch the 76ers and the Lakers battle it out? Here is all of the betting information you need!

The Philadelphia 76ers started the week off on a bad note. With a matchup against the rebuilding Houston Rockets on Monday night, the Sixers were in a good spot to climb out of their two-game slump after collecting tough losses against the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Memphis Grizzlies.

Unfortunately, four quarters and two additional overtime periods weren’t enough time for the Sixers to put the Rockets away on Monday. With an upset loss against the Rockets in Houston, the Sixers dropped their third-straight matchup, falling to 12-12 on the year.

The 76ers had a few days to review the game film of their recent matchups and get back on the practice floor to re-group. While a few days off was positive for the Sixers, who are working on getting healthy, the team’s recent setbacks made it difficult for everybody to get on the floor for practice.

When the Sixers take the floor once again on Friday night to host the Los Angeles Lakers, the team will remain shorthanded. Over the last few weeks, the Sixers have proven they can adjust and snag victories while shorthanded. Now, the team continues to search for ways to win with two-thirds of their star trio back on the floor together.

Key Game Notes

Sixers are on a three-game losing streak

At home, the Sixers are 7-5 this season

Lakers are currently on a two-game losing streak

On the road, the Lakers are 4-8 this season

Lakers are 8-4 against the spread in their last 12 games

The total has gone over in four of the Lakers’ last five games

Sixers are 8-4 against the spread in their last 12 games

Sixers are 7-0 against the spread in their last seven games at home

Injury Report

Lakers

Anthony Davis - PROBABLE

LeBron James - PROBABLE

Wenyen Gabriel - OUT

Scotty Pippen Jr. - OUT

Cole Swider - OUT

Juan Toscano-Andreson - OUT

76ers

Julian Champagnie - OUT

Saben Lee - OUT

Tyrese Maxey - OUT

Georges Niang - OUT

Danuel House Jr. - OUT

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -4.5

Moneyline: PHI -188 LAL +155

Total O/U: 227.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Prediction

Spread: Sixers -4.5

Moneyline: PHI -188

Total O/U: UNDER 227.5